Obituary: Sarah Jane Jewell, 89, Bloomfield

Sarah Jane Jewell, 89, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Signature Healthcare at Colonial in Bardstown. She was born Aug. 1, 1932 in Bloomfield to the late Fred and Mary Jo Cammack Richardson. She was a farmer, homemaker and delivered the newspapers in Bloomfield for several years. She loved all types of animals, especially goats, dogs and her cows. She was a member of the Campground Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank the ladies at Blazers Food Mart, Bart’s Mart and Stock Yards Bank for their many acts of kindness to Sarah Jane.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey “Tiny” Jewell; and two brothers, Danny Richardson and James Vernon Richardson,

She is survived by two sons, Gary (Mary) Jewell and Ricky (Lisa) Jewell, both of Bloomfield; one brother, Freddie (Sally) Richardson of Louisville; two grandchildren, Brandi (Scott) Smith and Susan (Brandon) Williams; and three great-grandchildren, Landon Smith, Aubrey Smith and Evelyn Williams.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, from the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in Campground Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

