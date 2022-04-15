Letter: Massaroni responds to Rep. McCoy’s retirement announcement

Editor’s note: GOP candidate for 50th District state representative Candy Massaroni, responded Friday to state Rep. Chad McCoy’s retirement announcement of late Thursday evening.

Dear editor,

No one who is paying any attention is surprised by what has transpired over the past 24 hours.

CANDY MASSARONI

Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for politicians to play kingmaker while retiring (or eyeballing a higher office). It’s a strategy that involves giving insider information of an upcoming “retirement,” dropping out of said “election” and then “endorsing” your “opponent.”

It’s a total farce that rewards certain insiders for favors and disenfranchises the rest of us. It’s pure showmanship that resembles the WWE more than democratic elections.

This isn’t the first time a Nelson County State Representative has chosen an heir to the throne. In 2016, the outgoing state representative chose his successor in a similar manner. The only difference is that the transition was smooth, flawless, and errorless. This time? Not so much.

The ‘fix’ has been in place since Trey Bradley began botching the establishments’ plan to crown him successor to the throne late last year. In fact, when local media asked Mr. Bradley about his constantly changing and confused filing status, his only response was to complain that he didn’t know all his antics were public record.

The events of the past 24 hours are likely the most transparent lack of transparency in the history of Nelson County politics and should be disavowed rather than endorsed.

Candy Massaroni

Bardstown