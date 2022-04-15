Obituary: James Steven Maupin, 64, Lebanon

James Steven Maupin, 64, of Lebanon, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 7, 1957, in Lebanon to J.W. and the late Betty Jean Maupin. He was a lifelong resident of Marion County. He spent his days with his honey, Crickett, and was devoted to spending time with his children, of whom he was extremely proud. He was also a loving Papaw to his two grandchildren, who loved him deeply. He was passionate about his career as a heavy machinery operator with Kelsey Construction, where he was a dedicated foreman for more than 25 years. His loved ones and work family would like to highlight his recent 12-year sobriety anniversary.

JAMES STEVEN MAUPIN

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jean Maupin.

Survivors include his wife, Crickett O’Bryan; one daughter, Amanda (Coston) Perry of Hendersonville, Tenn.; four sons, Westley Maupin of San Francisco, Winston Maupin of Tacoma, Wash., Makenzie Gritton of Lebanon, and Spencer (Abby Pedrick) of Bardstown; two sisters, Debbie Cox of Lebanon and Kathy Maupin of Lexington; four brothers, Mike (Stacy) Maupin of Jessietown, Joey (Jackie) Maupin of Springfield, David Maupin of Bardstown, and Brian (Lynn) Maupin of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Vivian Perry and Reed Perry; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Bosley Funeral Home with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Cremation will follow services.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

