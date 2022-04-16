Nelson County Jail Logs — April 14-15, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, April 10, 2022

Johnathan Lester Wingler, 50, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $7,775 cash. Booked at 11:47 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Leona Mabis Ebel, 59, Boston, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $664.60 cash. Booked at 1:54 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bobby Joe Barnes Jr., 41, Bardstown, speeding, 21 mph over speed limit; no insurance; no insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended operator’s license. Booked at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nestor Daniel Ramirez, 35, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $1,000 cash. Booked at 5:31 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, April 15, 2022

Evan Tyler Miller, 24, Louisville, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 10:28 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Anthony Broaddus, 50, Bloomfield, neglect action – UJC. Bond is $6,865 cash. Booked at 3:46 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jo Ann Atwell, 55, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 8:12 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Lee Wilson Jr., 47, Louisville, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 8:56 p.m. Firday, April 15, 2022.

Earl Hager Miller, 67, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $243 cash. Booked at 11:50 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-