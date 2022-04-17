Obituary: Dale Payne, 77, Austin

Dale Payne, 77, of Austin, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. He was born April 21, 1944, in Barren County to the late Carl and Lottie Williams Payne. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a former teacher with the Nelson County Schools and upon retiring enjoyed his time at his log cabin on Barren River Lake.

DALE PAYNE

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy Payne and Roger Payne.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ann Mattingly Payne; one daughter, Julie Payne of Bardstown; one sister, Brenda (Richard) Pook of Glasgow; one very special granddaughter, Annabelle Murphy; and several nieces and nephews.

In following his wishes, cremation was chosen by the family.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-