Nelson County Jail Logs, April 16-17, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Randy Lynn Sulzer, 44, Bardstown, engaging in organized crime; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); persistent felony offender, first-degree; operating off road vehicle on private or public land without consent; operating on a suspended license; trafficking in controlled substance (heroin). Bond is $60,500 cash. Booked at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cole Jacob Chesser, 27, Williamsburg, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; operating on a suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 8:24 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sunday, April 17, 2022

Ethan Alan Coulter, 31, Willisburg, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:18 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

