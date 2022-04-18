Obituary: Kenneth Ray Catlett, 89, Bardstown

Kenneth Ray Catlett, 89, of Bardstown, died Friday, April 15th, 2022. He was born in Shelbyville on October 17, 1932, to Everett and Bessie Catlett.

He grew up on a small farm in Shelbyville where hard work and his love of farming started at a very young age. He graduated from Shelbyville High School and then went on to attend Transylvania University in the fall of 1950. He served on the Interfraternity Council, Student Council Representative, Student Christian Association and was a member of Phi Kappa Alpha social fraternity. He graduated with a degree of Bachelor of Arts In 1954 and a masters degree from the University of Kentucky. During his senior year at Transylvania, Kenneth met his future wife, Marjorie Jean Lollis. He also was named Mr Pioneer in the Spring 1954. After graduating from Transylvania he entered the U.S. Marine Corp in January 1955 and completed basic training at Parris Island, S.C. He completed many courses during his military enlistment which included Amphibious Training Command United States Atlantic Fleet and Artillery and Guided Missile School in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He spent 40 months in the Marine Corp where he moved up in the ranks to First Lieutenant on November 28, 1956. He married the love of his life June 1, 1955 and their first home was on base at Camp Lajeune in Jacksonville, N.C.

After his service in the Marine Corp, they bought a farm in New Castle. This is where they started their family and then moved to Bardstown in 1970 where they lived and farmed for over 40 years. His Christian work did not go unnoticed, (from feeding his sanitation workers every week to cooking for the homeless), he showed respect regularly to the firemen, police officers and healthcare workers in our community delivering food. He had a love for his family and community, but his greatest love was his wife Jean.

He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Catlett Adams; two sons, Gregory Lewis Catlett (Karen) and Kenneth Walter Catlett: one sister Bonnie Chandler (Jim); and seven grandchildren: Nicolette Knuckles (Justin), Jessica Shifflett (Thomas), Taylor Catlett, Madison Catlett, Billy Adams, Blake Catlett, and Lauren Catlett.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Bardstown to celebrate his life as an amazing husband, brother, father, and son of Christ.

Memorial contributions may go to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

