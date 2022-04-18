Obituary: Frederick N. Hagan Sr., 82

Frederick N. Hagan Sr., 82, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Nortons Womens Hospital in Louisville with his daughter Gracie by his side. He was born in Bardstown, Kentucky April 14, 1940 to the late Robert and Margaret Simpson Hagan. He lived with his daughter Gracie and her family in New Hope.

FREDERICK N. HAGAN

Fred began his career in radio with WBRT after graduating from high school. His “Wake up with Fred!” show made him the most listened to personality in Central Kentucky. He retired from WBRT January 4, 2019.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert M. Hagan.

He is survived by two daughters, Gracie (Paul) Downs of New Hope and Andrea (Don) Osborne of Coxs Creek; one son, Frederick II (Jennifer) Hagan of Louisville; three sisters, Peggy Hagan and Jane Hagan, both of Bardstown, and Shirley Meyer of Coxs Creek; one brother, John Michae Hagan of Louisville; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, there will No visitation and no prayer service.

There will be a private service held at a later date.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.

-30-