Obituary: Emily Jane Clyde, 89, Hodgenville

Emily Jane Clyde, 89, of Hodgenville, died peacefully Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born Jan. 6, 1933, in Marion County to the late Josie Weatherford. She worked many years at Jane and Linda’s Sportswear.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one son, Larry Wright; and one stepson, Steve Clyde.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Kenneth Ray Clyde of Hodgenville; one son, Roy (Debbie) Wright Jr. of Lebanon; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, with Bro. Nathan Housley officiating. Burial is in the Buffalo Cemetery.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

