Obituary: Audrey Hays Edelen, 97, Springfield

Audrey Hays Edelen, 97, of Springfield, died at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.

She is survived by five daughters, Linda (Jack) Burns of Chattanooga, Tenn., Cathy Edelen and Barbara (John) Pettus, both of Springfield, Nancy (Bill) Blacketer of Bowling Green and Margaret (Bob) Smith of Lebanon; two sons, Jeffrey Edelen of Lawrenceburg and Bill (Patrice) Edelen of Bardstown; 22 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with burial in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, and 7-9:15 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 6 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

