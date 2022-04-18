Obituary: Stevie ‘Hambone’ Simpson, 74, Balltown

v died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown. He was born March 9, 1948, in Fredericksburg.

He was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Simpson; his parents, Joseph Hall “J. H.” Simpson and Emma Simpson Tinnell; his stepfather, Jim Tinnell; four sisters, Doris Ruley, Beulah Hardin, Clara Jean Rogers, and Mary Rita Peake; and four brothers, Mike Simpson, Tommy Simpson, J. E. Simpson, and Ricky Simpson.

He is survived by one son, Johnny Simpson of Bardstown; two sisters, Cathy (Keith) Gartland and Helen (Eddie) Kappell; one brother, Freddy (Jinny) Simpson; one granddaughter, Jazlyn Simpson of Bardstown; one grandson, Joseph Simpson of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen and a private graveside will be held at St. Thomas Cemetery at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

