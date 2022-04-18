Obituary: Betty C. Gusler, 85, Hodgenville

Betty C. Gusler, 85, of Hodgenville died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Sun Rise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville. She was born in Hodgenville July 8, 1936, to the late Edward ‘Ed” and Brookies Lee Skaggs Rock. She worked for Southern States in Hodgenville with 35 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Gusler; one sister, Linda Husler; and one brother, Bobby Rock.

She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Eddie (Sharon) Gusler; two brothers, Danny Rock of Hodgenville and Harold (Vivian) Rock of Ormond Beach, Fla.; one granddaughter, Jody Brown; two great-grandchildren; and

several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, burial to follow in the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

