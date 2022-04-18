Public invited to Salvation Army event to honor Allen’s 35 years of service

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, April 18, 2022, — The Nelson County Service Unit of the Salvation Army would like to invite you to a reception to celebrate 35 years of service Debbie Allen has given to Salvation Army and Camp Paradise Valley.

All friends, family, coworkers, volunteers, former campers and their families are invited to attend. Please drop in between 3-5 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Nelson County Public Library community room to congratulate Debbie on this remarkable milestone.

-30-