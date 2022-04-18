Obituary: Mildred Harris Puckett Spencer, 95, Elizabethtown

Mildred Harris Puckett Spencer, 95, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Spencer; her parents, Leonard and Eva Doyle Puckett; and six siblings, Harold Puckett, Wynona Puckett, August Puckett, Donald Puckett, Owen Puckett, and Gay Skaggs.

Survivors include one daughter, Barbara Watts of Elizabethtown; one son, Wayne Alan (Charla) Spencer of Hardinsburg; two sisters, Helen Goff and Nadine Dotts (Robert); four grandchildren, Jason Watts (Jennifer), Kerry Spencer (Lindsey), Elizabeth Watts and Kyle Spencer (Becky); and eight great-grandchildren, Spencer, Gentry, Jase, Rylie, Hannah, Rhett, Luke and Samuel.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Bro. Rodney Lynch officiating. Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 4- 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Recenter Ministries, 733 E. Jefferson Street, Louisville KY 40202.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

