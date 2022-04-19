Smart911: Semi crash closes westbound Bluegrass Parkway at 29 mile marker

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 — Motorists are advised to avoid the westbound Bluegrass Parkway at the 29 mile marker because both lanes are closed due to an injury accident involving a semi tractor-trailer.

According to automated messages broadcast by the Smart911 system, the westbound lanes will be closed at the 29 mile marker for an unknown amount of time.

At the time this story was written, Nelson County Dispatch logs indicated that three sheriff’s deputies and five fire department vehicles were on the scene.

No more details are available at this time.

-30-