STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 — The May chapter meeting National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11 a.m. May 2, 2022, in the Central Kentucky Community Hall at 200 Jim Owen Drive in Elizabethtown.

The guest speaker will be Larry Vertress, who will speak on Pickleball in Hardin and surrounding counties. Refreshments will be served. POC Sharon Crady 270-832-8857

