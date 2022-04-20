Obituary: Christopher ‘Chris’ Michael Loyall, 45, Magnolia

Christopher “Chris” Michael Loyall, 45, of Magnolia, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Radcliff. He was born in Hardin County, Jan. 26, 1977, to the late Mike Loyall and his mother, Vicki Lee Lafollette. He was saved by Jesus Christ, and he was Baptist by faith. He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church in Hodgenville.

He was the best Daddy and husband you could ask for; he will be missed by countless friends and family.

He had a compassion for helping people in his line of duty and beyond that. He was a firefighter with the Radcliff Fire Department with 15 years of service. He was recently promoted to sergeant. He volunteered at the Buffalo Fire Department, was an EMT and CDL driver. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson, had a love for animals and his dog was his best friend. He was blessed with the ability to buy and sale anything and was absolutely unable to pass up a good deal.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Justin Keith and Nathan Graham; his grandparents, Darlene Miles, Bob Salsman, Shorty and Shirley Loyall; his great-grandparents, Linzey and Bessie Salsman; and one brother-in-law, Matt Hanson.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 18 years, Samantha Rock Loyall; one daughter, Taylor of Magnolia; his mother, Vicki (Charlie) Lafollette and Daphne Loyall; his father-in-law, Gary Rock; his mother-in-law Cindy (Lowell) Hanson; two sisters, Melissa (Jeremy) Jones and Leslie Plouvier; seven brothers, Toby (Ali) Loyall, Jason (Crystal) Keith, Boy (Katie Barnes) Loyall, Johnny Graham, Zach Loyall, Clifford (Janice) Lafollette, and Jason (Laura) Clopton; his grandmother, Mamie Perkins; one sister-in-law, Megan (Alex) Dohn; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is noon Friday, April 22, 2022, at the William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Dewayne Gibson, Bro. Norm Brock and Johnny Graham officiating. Burial is in Red Hill Cemetery.

Special viewing will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, for close friends and his safety official family.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, and 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations can be made in his memory to a scholarship foundation or the Gideons Ministry.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

