Obituary: Tonya Lynn Summitt, 54, Bardstown

Tonya Lynn Summitt, 54, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Jewish Hospital. She was born Jan. 28, 1968, in Warren, Mich.

TONYA LYNN SUMMITT

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillie Porter; one brother, Patrick Alan Porter; one aunt, Ann Radabaugh; one cousin, Daniel Radabaugh; and one brother-in-law, Allan Summitt.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Summitt of Bardstown; one brother, Mike (Heather) Porter of Washington; one niece, Amber Porter; four nephews, Cody Porter, Brandon Behrendt, Michael (Miranda) Porter and Joseph Porter;

one aunt, Joy Lopp; one uncle, Fred Radabaugh; three cousins, Scott (Nan) Radabaugh, Brian Radabaugh and Erin Radabaugh; her mother-in-law, Marilyn Valerie Hill Summitt of Bardstown; two sisters-in-law, Julie Marie (Chris) Wagoner of Bardstown and Kristen Michelle (Nevada) Lamont of Grandbury, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Deacon Steve Heil officiating.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-