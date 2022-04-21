Obituary: Sidney ‘Sid’ Stucker, 83, Bloomfield

Sidney “Sid” Stucker, 83, of Bloomfield, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home. He was born April 5, 1939, in Shelby County to the late George J. and Thelma Mahuron Stucker. He was a retired master sergeant from the U.S. Army and after his retirement, he became the state recruiter for the Kentucky National Guard. He was a member of Unity Friendship Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg. He was an Army veteran who served two tours in Germany and Vietnam. He loved to go to yard sales and the Peddler’s Mall.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Wilma Whitehouse, Mary Lynn Miers and Sara Adams; and one brother, George Jessie Stucker.

He is survived by his wife, Jacque Davidson Stucker; two daughters, Zephrah (Nathen) Hall of Nicholasville and Deanna (John) Ashe of Wilson, N.C.; two sons, Corey (Krista) Shepherd of Lima, Ohio and Rickey (Lisa Lawless) Mudd of Portageville, Miss.; one sister, Anna Robertson of Frankfort; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Bobby Chesser officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

