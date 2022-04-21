Obituary: Mary ‘Fran’ Francine Downs, 57, Louisville

Mary “Fran” Francine Downs, 57, of Louisville, died Sunday, April 17, 2022. She loved life with her amazing smile and heart of gold! She was a true friend to everyone. She was a devout Catholic and a lover of all animals – especially dogs. She was a huge sports fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, Jack Downs Jr; her parents, Louis and Lena Daugherty Jr; one sister, Janet Eisenback; and her dog, Taz.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Dylan Sweazy (Aliyah Johnson); six sisters, Phyllis Blandford, Donna Brabandt (Tom), Paulette Tucker (Phil), Pam Murrer (Dave), Patty Cambron (Danny) and Christy Hall (Eric); three brothers, Joseph Terry Daugherty (Pat), Blaine Daugherty (Mary) and James Tracy Daugherty (Sharon); many nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends; and her fur baby, Jazz.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at the funeral home. A committal service will follow in the funeral at the Lebanon National Cemetery in Lebanon.

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Arch L. Heady and Son Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 8519 Preston Highway in Louisville.

The Arch L. Heady Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

