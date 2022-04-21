Obituary: Sharon Kay Sharp, 59, Bardstown

Sharon Kay Sharp, 59, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her home. She was born June 12, 1962, in Taylorsville. She was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Gene Sharp; and her mother, Martha Elizabeth Jones Goodlett.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Andrew Hillard of Bardsdtown; two daughters, Brandi Hillard of Bardstown and Lee Ann Sharp of Sheboygan, Wisc.; one sister, Karen Goodlett; one brother, Michael Sharp; and six grandchildren, Matthew Sharp Wheeler, Heather Hillard, Reagen Hillard, Tyler Sharp, Hailey Sharp, and Blake Sharp.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

