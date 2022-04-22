Obituary: Bobby Lee Cornish Jr., 33, Bardstown

Bobby Lee Cornish Jr., 33, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 24, 1989, in Louisville. He loved fishing, swimming and animals.

BOBBY LEE CORNISH JR.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Cornish Sr.; and one brother, Tommy Hardin.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Trisha Johnson; two daughters, Melony Cornish and Avery Mae Roberts, both of Bardstown; six brothers and sisters, Bobby Darryl Cornish, Crystal Camacho, Jackie Cornish, Michael Cornish and Jodie Cornish, all of Bardstown and Rebecca Sumner (Ken) of Louisville; a special niece, Brystal Hardin; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney Lynch officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go towards funeral expenses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

