Obituary: Shirley Ann Hardin, 88, Bloomfield

Shirley Ann Hardin, 88, of Bloomfield, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Signature Healthcare in Bardstown. She was born Feb. 19, 1934, in Nelson County to the late Cecil and Nellie Hood Trent. She was a homemaker, farmer and member of Grace Chapel in Taylorsville. She loved gardening and enjoyed quilting.

SHIRLEY ANN HARDIN

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Lee Hardin; and three brothers, Forrest Trent, William Trent and Albert Trent.

She is survived by three daughters, Jeanie Carolyn Barnes of Lyons Station, and Deborah Kay Curtsinger and Sandra Gail (Tracy) Yates, both of Bloomfield; one sister, Emma Sanders of Mount Washington; seven grandchildren Jason Barnes, Jimmy Barnes, Jarrod Barnes, Angie Chandler, Russ Hooper, Autumn Yates and Kacie Yates; 11 great-grandchildren, Dylan Barnes-Moran, Robbie Barnes-Moran, Danielle Barnes, Brandon Barnes, Chloe Barnes, Lacey Barnes, Kelsey Newton, Brent Newton, Kenny Votaw, Deborah Votaw and Larry Votaw; and one great-great grandchild, Ezra Kim.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Joe Vires officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-