Jim’s Spotters Guide to the Whiskey City Cruisers’ monthly cruise event
By JIM BROOKS
Nelson County Gazette / WBRT radio
Friday, April 22, 2022 — For people unfamiliar with the classic car cruises, the sights of row after row of gorgeously painted and chromed cars and trucks can be a little overwhelming.
So here’s a Car Cruise Spotters Guide that might help you know the type of car or truck you’re looking at.
ORIGINAL / CLASSIC CAR. These cars have have either been restored to their original condition, or have survived the years and are all original.
RESTO / MOD CARS. This popular category features cars that appear to be nearly factory original in condition, but on closer examination, feature personalization and performance upgrades to their engine, wheels, interiors, tires, paint, etc.
MUSCLE CARS. The first factory muscle car was the 1964 Pontiac GTO, the brainchild of John DeLorean. Every automaker had their own muscle cars, like the Chevy Camaro, Ford Mustang, Plymouth Road Runner, and many others. Muscle cars are one of the most popular categories you’ll find at a cruise.
RAT RODS. Cars in this category lack the shiny new paint, chrome and fancy wheels and tires found on the modern hot rod — and that’s by design. These cars recall a simpler time when hot rodders made do with what they had on hand to go fast.
‘ORIGINAL’ PATINA TRUCKS & CARS. One of the categories of cars I enjoy seeing are the cars and trucks that have an original patina; that is, they may have rust, the paint is scratched and faded, and it may look like the vehicle was just rescued from a local tobacco barn. While they may have spent time in a barn, these cars and trucks have had their share of hot rod updates and upgrades along the way. These vehicles are the antithesis of the painted, polished and chromed hot rod style.
1950s STYLE CUSTOM. These cars are modeled after the style of the original car cusfomizers of the 1950s, with recessed headlights, “shaved” door handles and chrome trim, lowered suspensions and trick interior upholstery.
VINTAGE STYLE HOT ROD. This category car can be just about any pre-1949 make and model car, from Ford and Lincoln, to Chevy, Oldsmobile and Cadillac, to Dodge, Desoto and Plymouth. These cars will usually feature beautiful paint, modified engines and trick interiors. They can be as individual as their owners. No two hots rods are alike.
There are many sub-categories of cars you are likely to see at a Whiskey City Cruise event, and frequently a car could fit into multiple categories.
What brings out the cars and owners is the opportunity to connect socially with fellow car enthusiasts. Its also a chance to get ideas and share information an experiences. All in all, no matter if you come as a participant or spectator, you’re going to have a great time.
The cruises take place on the fourth Saturday each month at the Kentucky Home Square shopping center parking lot on the end in front of Tractor Supply Co. If it rains, the cruise is moved to the same time and place on Sunday.
