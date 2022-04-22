Whiskey City Cruisers’ first 2022 car cruise set for Saturday afternoon in Bardstown

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 — The Whiskey City Cruisers will have their first official car cruise-in of 2022 from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. 2022. at the Kentucky Home Square shopping center parking lot.

1957 Chvey Bel Air. 2-door post. Photo courtesy of Jim Boles.

This year’s monthly cruises also celebrate a big milestone because this year marks the 30th anniversary of the group’s founding.

The public is invited to come by Saturday and enjoy the sight of so many different, classic and history stock, modified and hot rod cars and trucks.

The monthly cruise-in typically attracts well over 100 classic cars and hot rods from all across the Central Kentucky region. Car owners enjoy bringing their classic cars to historic Bardstown for this very popular monthly event.

You’ll find a wide range of classic cars built over the last 100-plus years. You’ll typically find factory original cars, modified cars and hot rods from the 1920s all the way up to and including showroom new 2022 models.

While the event begins noon and runs until 6 p.m., many car owners begin to gather as early in the shopping center parking lot in front of Tractor Supply Co. along West John Rowan Blvd.

There’s no cost to bring your car to the cruise, and its free for spectators who want to stop by and enjoy the wide variety of factory original, modified and custom cars and trucks.

Bring your family out for a warm Spring Saturday afternoon and enjoy the sight of beautifully maintained and restored cars and trucks.

-30-