Obituary: Katherine Ann Howard, 66, formerly of Bardstown

Katherine Ann Howard, 66, of Farmington, formerly of Bardstown, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. She was born Nov. 1, 1955, in Bardstown to the late Eugene and Mabel Unseld Hardin. She was the manager of McDonalds in Murray for more than 25 years. She was an avid gardener. She loved flowers and collecting honey from their honey bees and would often be found outside admiring the beauty of the hummingbirds. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Those she lovingly leaves behind include her husband, Thomas Howard of Farmington, to whom she married on August 12, 1978; three daughters, Amber Nicole Howard of Murray, Heather Leigh Patton (Dustin) of Murray, and Stephanie Brooke Rogers (Michael) of Dacula, Ga.; five sisters, Linda Hardin Spalding (Gary), Alice Hardin McNeal (Fred) and Dana Kays (Terry), all of Bardstown, Pamela Vaughn of Louisville and Vickie Darlene Wood (Barry) of Bloomfield; five brothers, Arthur Eugene Hardin Jr., Mickey Hardin (Ann), Donald “Roy” Hardin, Benny Hardin (Theresa) and Ronnie Hardin (Deana) all of Bardstown; and six grandchildren, Taylor Garlic, Jayden Garlic, Asher Patton, Wyatt Patton, Carter Neal, Brady Rogers.

Visitation ia 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central Daylight Time Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th St. in Murray.

Imes Funeral Home in Murray is in charge of arrangements.

