Video: Bradford & Brooks interview with Ann Marie Williams, magistrate candidate

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, April 23, 2022 — As part of the “Bradford & Brooks” radio show’s series of candidate interviews, Jim & Margie interviewed Ann Marie Williams on the show on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Williams is a Bloomfield area resident and one of two Republicans on the May primary ballot seeking to represent the county’s 5th magesterial district on Nelson Fiscal Court. Running time: 44 minutes, 32 seconds.

