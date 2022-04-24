Obituary: James Lee ‘Jim’ Watts, 76, Bardstown

James Lee “Jim” Watts, 76, of Bardstown, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his home. He was born July 9, 1945, in Deatsville to the late Maxwell and Mellie Snellen Watts. He was a retired mechanic for the former Owens-Illinois Company for 43 years. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and was a former member of the Hog Club for Harley-Davidson riders. He was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Delores St. Clair.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma VanWinkle Watts; one stepdaughter, Michelle Farmer of Indiana; one stepson, Alex Farmer; one brother, Billy (Diane) Watts of Cox’s Creek; two nieces, Angel Gilbar and Lisa Beam; and two nephews, Rob St. Clair and Tom St. Clair.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Cross officiating. Burial is in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, and 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

