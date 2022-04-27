Council approves utility service for homes planned for Woodlawn Springs golf course By admin

City Attorney Audrey Haydon and Mayor Dick Heaton review documents prior to the start of Tuesday’s council meeting.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 — The Bardstown City Council voted a approve a utility service request for a new group of homes that will be built in what was formerly the Woodlawn Springs golf course.

According to city engineer Filiatreau, the developer, Christopher Osbourne, isrequesting the city accept sewer extensions into its system that will serve up to 10 newly created homes in the former golf course. The extension they plan to build will serve four of the new lots, while the existing sewer will serve six of the lots.

In a letter to developer, Filiatreau noted that the city’s sewer pump station that serves Woodlawn Springs has no more capacity for new homes. However, a new trunk sewer line to replace the existing line is under construction and expected to be substantially completed by August this year.

The city is requiring the developer to pay the city for the percentage of the new sewer line’s capacity needed to serve the new homes. The actual cost will depend on the final construction costs. Additional homes that wish to use the sewer line will also be required to pay a proportional share.

LAGOON REHAB. The city accepted a low bid of $670,000 for E-Z Construction of Louisville for replacing the liner in one of the lagoons at the sewer treatment plant on Sutherland Road south of Bardstown.

The same company replaced the liner on the first lagoon at the facility two years ago. The lagoons must be dredged prior to replacing the line, Filiatreau said. The liners were nearing their useful service life.

Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton

FESTIVAL ROAD CLOSURES. Randi Mouser, executive director of Main Street Bardstown, submitted requests to close the city streets necessary for three of the organization’s largest events — the Bourbon City Street Concert in June, the Arts, Crafts & Antiques Fair in October, and Light Up Bardstown in November.

The request for generally for the same time and streets as requested in years past.

HRB COAS. The council approved the following certificates of appropriateness recommended earlier by the Historic Review Board:

COA-22-26. Bob Blackmon, applicant/owner. Approved a request to build a freestanding gazebo at 204 South Third St.

COA-22-28. Joe and Serena Lear, applicant/owner. Approved a request to add a playset at 306 South Fifth St.

COA-22-30. Caitlen and Joe Ballard, applicants/owners. Approved a request to remove trees at 505 North Third St.

COA-22-33,34. M&D Construction, applicant/owner. Approved a request to add landscaping, keep an installed garden bed, add additions and a garage to the home at 310 South Fifth St.

COA-22-31. Allison Spears, applicant/owner. Approved a request for approval of a tree that was removed.

In other business, the council:

— approved a resolution regarding the city’s use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city received $3.7 million from the federal government, and approving the resolution gives the city additional options regarding the use of the money.

— Approved changes to the city’s classification and compensation plan. The changes implemented stem from a recent wage study completed of the city’s wage structure. The changes reduce the number of pay ranges.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council next meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in the council chambers next to the Rec. Center gym on Xavier Drive.

-30-