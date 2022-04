NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 — The studio guest on the Wednesday, April 27th edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show was M.T. Harned, a Nelson County businessman and Republican who is seeking to represent the county’s 3rd magisterial district on the Nelson Fiscal Court. Running time: 43 minutes, 33 seconds.

