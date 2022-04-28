Obituary: Rita Carol Bennett, 93, formerly of Taylorsville

Rita Carol Bennett, 93, formerly of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022. She was born March 2, 1929, to the late Edward R. and Hallie Lilly Bennett.

RITA CAROL BENNETT

She was preceded in death by 10 siblings, Edward R. Bennett, Warren Bennett, Anna Ray Hurst, Kass Winkler, Jack Bennett, Billy Bennett, Jeanne Theobald, Pat Bennett, Helen Downs, and Joanne McCloskey.

She is survived by one sister, Elizabeth “Bettye” Tharp; one brother, Bobby Bennett; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at the church.

Memorial contributions may go to The Loretto Motherhouse.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-