Obituary: Jackie Lewis, 67, Bardstown

Jackie Lewis, 67, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born March 22, 1955, in Bardstown. He retired from Mitsuba and was a former employee for the old Houchens Grocery. He was a member of Campbell Chapel AME Zion in Bloomfield, where he was a Stewart.

He was preceded in death by one stepdaughter, Patricia Marie Worthy; his parents, John R. “Buck” and Gladys Hughes Lewis; one brother, John Frank Lewis; and one niece, Rose Mary Lewis.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Lewis; five sisters, Mary Catherine Lewis, Minnie Lewis, Clara “Louise” Lewis, and Carrie Lewis all of Bardstown, and Betty Squires of Louisville; one brother, Roy Lee (Rose) Lewis; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Harriet McElvaney officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-