Bardstown mayor, incumbent council members file for re-election in November

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 28, 2022 — Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton and all six incumbent members of the Bardstown City Council have now filed for re-election at the Nelson County Clerk’s Office.

Councilmen Bill Sheckles, David Dones, Roland “Coach Roe” Williams, and Joe Buckman all filed for re-election Wednesday, April 28th.

Councilman Franklin “Frankie” Hibbs IV filed on March 23rd, and Councilwoman Betty Kelley Hart filed on March 16th.

Mayor Dick Heaton also filed his re-election on Thursday, April 21st. If re-elected, Heaton will be the first Bardstown mayor since Gus Wilson to be elected to two consecutive terms. Heaton was appointed to serve the remainder of former Mayor John Royalty’ term as mayor after the city council voted to remove Royalty from office in 2016.

Gus Wilson served 24 years as mayor of Bardstown.

Two additional candidates have filed to run for Bardsdtown City Council. Matthew Cooper filed for city council on Feb. 22nd, and Barb Blackstone filed for city council on Jan. 11th.

FILING DEADLINE AHEAD. The deadline to file for a non-partisan race that is on the November ballot, including city council seat, city commission seat, or school board seat, is 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

