Greensburg man dies in single vehicle crash on Howardstown Road

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 28, 2022 — A Greensburg man died Wednesday evening of injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash in the 6000 block of Howardstown Road.

At just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, deputies with the Nelson County Sheriiff’s office were dispatched to Howardstown Road for a reportec injury crash. Deputies found that the driver, 53-year-old Larry Bottoms of Greensburg, had died of his injuries in the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assistetd by the Rolling Fork Fire Department, Nelson County EMS and the Nelson County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

-30-