Bardstown woman injured in Thursday morning single-vehicle BG Parkway crash

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 28, 2022 — A Bardstown woman was injured Thursday morning after the car she was driving ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

At about 8 a.m. Thursday, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Bluegrass Parkway 15 mile marker where they found the dirver, 24-year-old Alexandria Gollum, trapped inside her overturned vehicle.

The Nelson County Fire Department was called to extricate Gollum from her vehicle. She was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS before being transported to University Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash.

