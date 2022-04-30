Obituary: William Theodore ‘Ted’ Hagan, 70, Bardstown

William Theodore “Ted” Hagan, 70, of Bardstown, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home. He was born April 26, 1952, in Louisville to the late James Warren and Juanita Georgia Cissell Hagan. He served in the U.S. Air Force for six years and was a civil contractor for the aircraft survivability testing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio for 30 years. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and handled the media for Mass. He was also an amazing artist as a woodworker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Constance Rice Hagan.

He is survived by his wife, Diane R. Hagan; two stepdaughters, Ashley (Alex) Barger of Springfield, Ohio, and Amber (Nick) Powers of Norfolk, Va.; two sons, Nate (Tonya) Hagan and Joseph “Joe” Hagan, both of Tipp City, Ohio; his stepmother, Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Mattingly Hagan of Bardstown; three sisters, Diane (John) Clark of Manitou, Brenda (Fred) Bonn of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Carol (Dwayne) Pierce of Elizabethtown; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Reeves and the Rev. Jason Harris officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Tuesday prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Thomas Catholic Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

