Obituary: Ruby Sherryl ‘Sherrie’ Gerlich Frazier, 74, Bardstown

Ruby Sherryl “Sherrie” Gerlich Frazier, 74, of Bardstown, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born April 19, 1948, in Louisville.

She was a charter member and past mother advisor of Bardstown Assembly Rainbow For Girls # 32, a member of My Old Kentucky Home Order of Eastern Star # 436 since 1969 and held several offices including Worthy Matron/ Sje was a member of Nelson County Homemakers for many years on the county level, county treasurer, and county president. She was a member of the Nelson County District Board, and Nelson County Extension Council. In 2006, she received the Bardstown Nelson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame award. In 2016-17, she received The Frank Shultz Award from Bardstown Optimist Club. She was a member of the Boy Scouts Troop 142, and served as an assistant Scout Master for Troop 142 for more than 30 years. She was a member of Nelson County 4 H Shooting Sports Club, Peaceful Quilters, a Kentucky Colonel, and a member and Elder of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Bardstown, where she was a part of the Outreach Committee and co-chairman of the Bereavement Committee.

She was preceded in death by one son, Timothy L. Frazier; two grandsons, Cole L. Frazier and Brenden S. Frazier; her father, Adam L. Gerlich; and her mother, Earleen Hahn.

She is survived by her husband, John T. Frazier; two sons, Andrew L. Frazier and Phillip L. Frazier; and one grandson, Austin T. Frazier.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Summers offiicating. Burial is in The First Cedar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the funeral home. An Eastern Star service is 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to First Christian Church (D.O.C.) or Kosair Charities.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

