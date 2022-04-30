Obituary: George ‘Leo’ Greenwell Sr., 89, Bardstown

George “Leo” Greenwell Sr., 89, of Bardstown, died Thursday, April 28, 2022. He was born Feb. 22, 1933, to Joseph Clarence Greenwell and Lula Ballard Greenwell of Samuels.

He was the owner and operator of Leo’s Lounge and Restaurant. He was a former Realtor with Demaree and Hubbard. He was formerly employed by James B. Beam Distilling Co. and Waterfill and Frazier distilleries, and Lily Tulip of Bardstown. He was also formerly employed by Mengel Box Company of Louisville. He was a part-time cattle farmer and hunting dog trader. He loved playing cards, horseshoes, hunting, and watching NFL games and horse racing. He was a duct tape and WD-40 aficionado.

The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate employees of Cooper Trail Senior Living and Hospice of Nelson County, as well as thank you’s to the Cooper Trail residents and their families, who have become like family, especially those in Memory Care. Also, special thank you’s to our wonderful neighbors and friends – you know who you are. Thank you to the Holy Trinity Catholic Church Bereavement Committee.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his 11 siblings, Mary “Ethel” Greenwell Royalty (Osso), “James” Vincent Greenwell (Christine), “Helen” Francis Greenwell Goben (Junior), Joseph Chester “Check” Greenwell (Adeline), “Ruby” Catherine Greenwell Molohon (Dick), John “Johnny” Richard Greenwell (Dolly), Sarah “Aline” Greenwell Ludwick (J.D.), Francis “Gilbert” Greenwell, “Carl” Louis Greenwell, Kenneth “Kenny” Patrick Greenwell (Christine) and “Shirley” Ann Greenwell.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara “Kitty” Borders Greenwell; one daughter, Marcia Greenwell Hines (Craig) of Ochlocknee, Ga.; one son, “George” Leo Greenwell Jr. (Dana) of Bardstown; three grandchildren, William Hines of Panama City, Panama, Jennifer Hines Steele (Rex) of West Point, N.Y., and “Lucas” Leo Greenwell of Bardstown; two great-granddaughters, Claelyn Steele and Blakely Steele of West Point; two stepgrandchildren, Logan Jackson and Lily Jackson, both of Bardstown; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Martin officiaitng.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Nelson County, Guthrie Opportunity Center, or the Humane Society of Nelson County.

