Obituary: Richard Lee Tharp, 52, Upton

Richard Lee Tharp, 52, of Upton, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a driver for Ellis Towing, a member of Keavy Volunteer Fire Department, and the Central Kentucky Freedom Fighters. He enjoyed drag racing, fishing, and hunting.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy LeRoy Tharp; three daughters, Leigha (Kim) Price (Chris), Shellie Nalley (Adam) and Beth Hardesty (Neal); one sister, Tammy Newton (Stevie); 10 grandchildren; three nieces, Miranda Newton, Rebecca Newton and Morgan Newton; one nephew, Tyler Newton; and his life-long best friend, Kevin McCullum.

The funeral was 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make all contributions to the family in care of the funeral home, either in person or by visiting www.jlgfuneralhome.com.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

