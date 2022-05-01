Secretary of State: Voter registration picks up ahead of May primary election

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Sunday, May 1, 2022 — Secretary of State Michael Adams announced March voter registration saw a boost ahead of the May primary election.

“As we transition toward normality, we’re glad to see voter registration beginning to recover,” said Adams. “We are hopeful for a solid voter turnout as Kentuckians enjoy the historic expanded access to the polls we have provided.”

In March, voter registration increased by 3,817 voters, with 10,698 new registrations, while 6,881 voters were removed – 5,874 deceased voters, 613 felony convicts, 300 voters who moved out of state, 71 adjudged mentally incompetent, and 23 who voluntarily de-registered.

Democratic registrants make up 45.4 percent of the electorate, with 1,617,582 voters. Democratic registration declined by 2,112, a 0.13 percent decrease.

Republican registrants make up 44.9 percent of the electorate, with 1,597,403 voters. Republican registration increased by 4,289 voters, a 0.27 percent increase. In addition, 9.6 percent of voters, or 342,711, are registered under other party affiliations, which added 1,640 voters, a 0.48 percent increase.

Adams reminds voters that absentee ballots must be requested by May 3; in-person absentee voting days are May 4-6 and 9-11; early in-person days are May 12-14; and election day is May 17. Learn more at sos.ky.gov.

