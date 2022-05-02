Obituary: Ronald Lee Tingle, 68, formerly of Bloomfield

Ronald Lee Tingle, 68, formerly of Bloomfield, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 16, 1953, in Louisville to the late Albert Lee and Mabel Bird Tingle Jr. He was a former truck driver and construction worker. He loved shooting guns, playing guitar and repairing trucks.

He is survived by one daughter, Stella Elizabeth Burns; three sons, Quenten Lee (Leslie) Tingle of New Haven, Bradley Ronald (Samantha) Tingle of Tompkinsville and Matthew Aron (Reshell) Tingle of Louisville; one sister, Patricia Jane “Paty” Tingle of Richmond; three brothers, Phillip (Barbara) Tingle of Crestwood, Gerald (Kim) Tingle of Louisville and Johnny (Kacky) Tingle of Fairfield; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family followed his wishes for cremation.

Visitation is 2:30-6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with burial in the Highview Cemetery at a later date.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

