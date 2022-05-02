Obituary: Andrew Briggs ‘Andy’ Sinder Jr., 82, Bloomfield

Andrew Briggs “Andy” Snider Jr., 82, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born July 13, 1939, in Bloomfield to the late Andrew Briggs and Ellen Waldridge Snider Sr. He was a farmer and a member of Bloomfield Big Spring Presbyterian Church. He loved to read, go to movies and enjoyed walking and visiting his neighbors, friends and family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one nephew, Jeff Owens.

He is survived by one sister, Lillian Owens of New Castle; one nephew, Darren Owens of New Castle; three great-nieces, Sarah Wright (Shannon Grigsby), Allison (Nick) Webb, and Christine Owens (Scott Schein); one great-nephew, Thomas Briggs Owens (Catlyn Couch); one great-great niece and nephew, Bryer and Malia Webb.

The family followed his wishes for cremation. The memorial service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Richard Carwile officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

