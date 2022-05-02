Obituary: James ‘Philip’ Burba Sr., 85, New Haven

James “Philip” Burba Sr., 85, of New Haven, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown. He was born July 14, 1936, in Culvertown. He was a former employee of Seagram’s Distillery for 36 years, and a lifetime farmer. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. He walked with Jesus to his heavenly home, and now in Heaven, you are pain free and have the sight to see and strength to do all things you love with 10 toes. This is your time to enjoy your fishing, hunting, gardening, and playing aggravation.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Chester Burba Sr. and Mary Alena Donahue Burba; and nine siblings, Walter Burba, Bobby Burba, Leroy Burba, JC Burba, Mary Ann Fowler, Lorraine Clark, and infants, Doris Jean Burba, Kathleen Burba and Leona Burba.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn Thomas Burba; seven children, Debbie Burba, Cathy (Kenny) DeWitt, Jimmy (Karen) Burba, Karen (Terry) Hutchins, Ricky (Patsy) Burba, Donna (David) Puckett, and Alan (Donna) Burba; four siblings, Louise Gootee, Agnes Mattingly, Rita (Pat) Lamkin, and Ronnie Burba; 19 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, and 9-10:15 Friday, May 6, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Thomas Catholic Church or American Parkinson Disease Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

