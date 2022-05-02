Obituary: Gladys Edmonds Arnold, 94, Bardstown

Gladys Edmonds Arnold, 94, of Bardstown, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Colonial Health and Rehab. She was born Feb. 3, 1928, in Oklahoma. She volunteered for many years at Hospice of Nelson County. She was a member and Elder Emeritus at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Arnold Sr.

She is survived by three children, Kathy Goff of Mount Washington, Bobby Arnold Jr., and Jimmy Arnold, both of Bardstown; five grandchildren, David Goff, Jason Goff, Wilson Arnold, Andy Arnold, and Alex Arnold; and two great-grandchildren, Turner Goff, and William Goff.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with the Rev. Jim Summers officating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at First Christian Church (D.O.C.).

Memorial contributions may go to First Christian Church (D.O.C.), or Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

