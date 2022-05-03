Obituary: Bruce Wheeler, 79, Bardstown

Bruce Wheeler, 79, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 2, 2022, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Louisville June 6, 1942, to Joseph Kent Wheeler of Bardstown and Mary Evangeline Wheeler of Peonia.

BRUCE WHEELER

He graduated from St. Brigid Catholic Grade School and was a 1960 graduate of St. Xavier High School. As a teenager, he worked part time for his Daddy, who was the Chief Engineer at St. Anthony Hospital in Louisville. He enjoyed working with his Daddy and learning how to perform the plumbing and electrical repair jobs. After graduating from high school, his father offered him a full time job as his Engineering Assistant at St. Anthony Hospital, where he was employed for 38 years.

He served in the Kentucky National Guard for nine years and was a member of the Whiskey City Cruisers. He enjoyed the weekly Wednesday dinners at BJ’s in Bardstown with the Cruisers. In 2011, Bruce worked at his sister Marilyn’s house in Louisville renovating her home. He was assisted by his son Scott and his nephew, David Wheeler. The renovation took two years to complete. After the renovation was completed, his sister hired him to work full time as the caretaker of her property.

He loved hunting and fishing with his father and his brother, Joseph. He, along with his wife Judy and grandson Cody enjoyed relaxing under the big shade tree in their front yard with their beloved dog Shadow Bear and their next door neighbor, Phil.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Joseph Kent and Mary Evangeline Wheeler; his in-laws, Millard Hutchins Sr. and Anna Lola Hutchins; and his niece he adored, Kimberly Kent Wheeler, who died Feb. 20, 2021.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Judy Hutchins Wheeler; one son, Jeremy Scott Wheeler (Amy); one sister, Mary Charlene Browder (Fred); his sister Marilyn Kent Velde; one brother, Joseph Wheeler (Linda 2002); one grandson, Cody Thomas Wheeler. Cody looks just like his father and his Papaw. Cody and Papaw were very close and they loved going on long car rides, fishing together and eating lunch in Bardstown; four nieces and nephews; Joan Matthews (Steve), Steven Wheeler, David Wheeler and Lisa Browder; and two close friends, Phil Fassler and Elise Fassler.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 10, 2022, at the Basilica of Saint Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Joseph Batcheldor and Deacon Steve Heil officiating.

Visitation is noon to 7 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022 prayer service.

Donations can be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 900 E Main St., Louisville, KY 40206, and Hospice of Nelson County, 711 McDowell Blvd, Bardstown, KY 40004.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

