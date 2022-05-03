Obituary: Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Melcher, 88, Barsdtown

Elizabeth “Betty” Melcher, 88, of Barsdtown, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was born Sept. 28, 1933, in Louisville to the late Clarence and Ada Blanche Myers Lardner. She was a loving mother staying home to raise her four children and a loving wife to her husband of 66 years. She was the last of 13 children and was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters and eight brothers.

She is survived by her husband, Delbert “Del” Melcher; one daughter, Julie (Danny) Duncan of Bardstown; three sons, Delbert J. (Toni) Melcher III and Jeffrey A. (Miriam) Melcher, both of Louisville and Larry J. (Joyce) Melcher of Shepherdsville; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Deacon Steve Heil officiating. Burial is in Calvary Cemetery in Louisville.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 5, 2022. The visitation and funeral are for only the immediately family dueto the size of the family at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Jude or Shriner’s Children Hospitals.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

