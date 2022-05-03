Nelson Fiscal Court approves first reading of $58.4 million FY 2022-23 budget

Magistrate Keith Metcalfe and Judge Executive Dean Watts talk prior to the start of Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 — Nelson Fiscal Court held a first reading on the county’s $58.4 million budget at its first May meeting Tuesday morning, May 3rd.

The budget was nearly twice as large as previous budgets. This is due to the inflow of federal rescue plan funds and then several million dollars dedicated to help pay for the the new landfill expansion in the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget.

The court will advertise for the final reading, which will have to take place by July 1st, the start of the new fiscal year.

ROAD CLOSURE. The court accepted a report regarding a petition to close the end of Froman Greenwell Lane. A single property owner owns both sides of the roadway at the road’s end, and the property owner asked the county to close the road.

The property owner agreed to give permssion for a cul-de-sac that will facilitate vehicles that need to turn around at the road’s end.

ROAD AID AGREEMENT. Fiscal court approved a resolution to grant Judge Executive Dean Watts the authority to sign the needed documents for the county to take part in the state’s County Road Aid Program.

The program will provide a total $1.47 million dollars to the county for road maintenance. The funds are derived from motor fuel taxes.

According to Watts, the first distribution will be approximately 60 percent of the total in late August. A second disbursement of 30 percent will take place in late January.

APPOINTMENTS. The court approved the following appointments:

— Meredith Moody to the Bardstown-Nelson County Tourist and Convention Commission Board;

— Jeff Lear and Tim Sharp to the Bardstown Industrial Development Corporation (BIDC);

In other business, the court:

— heard that the next regular Nelson Fiscal Court meeting is being moved from Election Day to Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

— approved advertising for a new Ford chassis on which to remount an EMS ambulance box.

— approved a proclamation honoring Community Action’s 58 years of service to the community.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court will meet next at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the fiscal court meeting room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse.

-30-