Obituary: Gerald Smith, of Lebanon

Gerald Smith, xx, of Lebanon, the president of Bardstown Radio Team, which own and operate WBRT AM/FM and WOKH-FM, died early Monday, May 2, 2022, at Cedars of Lebanon.

GERALD SMITH

He had a long career in radio, beginning with his first radio job at WBRT, and ending his his role as president and ownership partner of WBRT. Later, he was news director at three Kentucky radio stations before moving to serve as News Editor at WBKO TV in Bowling Green.

In between, his career to him around the world with entertainer Pat Boone as his tour manager, to Frankfort as Gov. Wendell Ford’s director of information and communication. He and his late wife Susan created Piitch, a political public relations and advertising agency that worked for entertainers and managed campaigns for dozens of candidates.

Pitch handled its first political campaign in 1981 and quickly expanded to include campaign management services for statewide races.

He served as chief of staff for Lexington-Fayette County Urban Government Mayor Teresa Isacc, whose remarkable upset win in the race for mayor was managed by Pitch.

The funeral is noon Friday, May 6, 2022, at Milward Funeral Directors on Southland Drive in Lexington. Burial is in the Lexington Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 6, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Milward Funeral Directors in Lexington are in charge of arrangements.

-30-