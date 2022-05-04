Bardstown attorney announces bid for seat on Nelson County Board of Education

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 — Bardstown attorney Amanda Rogers Deaton has filed to be a candidate for the 4th District set on the Nelson County Board of Education.

AMANDA ROGERS DEATON

The 4th District includes the area of northern Nelson County from Bardstown the county line north; from Bardstown west to the Bullitt County line on KY 245, and northeast from the Bardstown area to a point just west of Fairfield.

Roger’s goal is to see the Board of Education focus on ensuring that students are meeting basic educational benchmarks, beginning early in their academic careers.

“I would like to see a concerted effort to work toward ensuring that the students across the district are performing at grade-level, specifically in reading. Certainly, this is an ambitious task, involving research into effective strategies to implement and monitor progress. However, regardless of a student’s postsecondary or vocational ambitions, this is a foundational area children must master for future academic and career success,” she said.

“With the opportunity and resources that exist within Nelson County, we should be leading the state in academic achievement. We are not. The fact that we are underachieving is a problem that needs to be addressed.”

Rogers believes investing in teachers is crucial to a successful school system. She has voiced concern about the disproportionate number of quality teachers and administrators that have left Nelson County Schools in recent years. She believes this is an issue the board can no longer ignore.

Rogers is a partner and attorney at Saltsman Willett Deaton & Hamilton in Bardstown. She is a lifelong resident of Nelson County and resides in Cox’s Creek with her husband William and three children, Oliver, Knox and Ellis.

She grew up the child of a dairy farmer and former teacher where the values of hard work and education carried equal weight.

“The truth that overwhelmed me, even as a child, is that education is the cornerstone of empowerment. Having grown up in Nelson County and attended Nelson County schools, I have great affection for this school system. The educators that invested in me during those early years made a lasting impact on my life,” she said.

She believes there is a need for well-informed decision making as it relates to assembling, deciphering, and applying policies that benefit students. Just as importantly, there is a need for board members to have collaborative relationships with fellow members and administrators.

“I believe these are strengths I could bring to the Board of Education, and I want my children and grandchildren to benefit, as I did, from quality schools in Nelson County,” she said.

FILING DEADLINE. The deadline to file for a seat on the county school board is 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

