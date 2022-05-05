Video: Bill Gentry interview on Bradford & Brooks, May 4, 2022

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 5, 2022 — Republican candidate for Nelson County judge-executive Bill Gentry was our studio guest Wednesday, May 4, 2022, on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. Gentry is one of three Republicans in the May primary seeking the party’s nomination for judge executive. The winner of the May Republican primary will go on to face Democrat Eric Shelburne in the November general election. Running time: About 45 minutes.

